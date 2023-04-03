Dent (DENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.29 Million

Dent (DENT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $105.29 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dent

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

