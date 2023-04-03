Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Short Interest Update

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,660,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the February 28th total of 21,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after buying an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,703,000 after buying an additional 1,928,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after buying an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.39. 9,068,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,166,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

