Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

DE traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $415.76. 657,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,718. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $411.15 and a 200 day moving average of $405.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

