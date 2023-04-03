DeepOnion Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $240.93 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $607,751.23 and $240.93 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00152113 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00072753 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00036627 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00040029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000204 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003631 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,910,597 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

