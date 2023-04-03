DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $14.79 million and $724,373.57 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

