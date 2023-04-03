Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 107,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.2% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after purchasing an additional 886,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,456,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after buying an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.60. 22,476,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,982,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 111.38, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.