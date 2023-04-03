Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.01. The stock had a trading volume of 738,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

