Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

PLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

PLAY stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Antonio Pineiro purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.54 per share, for a total transaction of $127,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,692.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,835 shares of company stock valued at $327,708 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

