Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Up 9.3% in March

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,700 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 905,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Daseke Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,598. Daseke has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market cap of $346.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.88.
Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Daseke had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Cowen lifted their price objective on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.
