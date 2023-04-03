Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Up 9.3% in March

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,700 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 905,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Daseke Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,598. Daseke has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market cap of $346.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Daseke had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Daseke

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Daseke by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 55,473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Daseke by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Daseke by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 182,623 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 27,982.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 682,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price objective on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

