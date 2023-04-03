Daré Bioscience’s (DARE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s FY2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DARE. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.
Daré Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of DARE opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.26. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Daré Bioscience Company Profile
Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.