Daré Bioscience’s (DARE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s FY2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DARE. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of DARE opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.26. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 11,198.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

