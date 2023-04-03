Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Short Interest Down 7.3% in March

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the February 28th total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.64. 1,131,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.02. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.