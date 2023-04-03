Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Up 6.0% in March

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 305,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 281,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Daktronics by 6,498.8% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 52,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Daktronics by 16.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 174,900 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Daktronics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 93,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Daktronics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 60,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Daktronics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 152,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Daktronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.61. 231,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,839. The firm has a market cap of $255.09 million, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.98 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

