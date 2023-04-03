DA Davidson Lowers XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Price Target to $1.50

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XOS Stock Up 3.6 %

XOS stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. XOS has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $88.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Giordano Sordoni purchased 56,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $60,132.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,155,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 80,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,878.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 184,597 shares in the company, valued at $123,679.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Giordano Sordoni acquired 56,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $60,132.74. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 23,731,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,155,526.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 643,667 shares of company stock worth $570,344 over the last 90 days. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XOS Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of XOS by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of XOS by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 47,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

