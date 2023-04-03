D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Update

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,520,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 14,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 87.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

DHI stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $98.12. 3,955,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,169. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

