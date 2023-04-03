CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Update

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 28th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 917,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CVR Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVI traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.34. 1,054,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,681. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.49.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 4.26%. Analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

Featured Articles

