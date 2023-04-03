Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Down 9.8% in March

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 3,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 982,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 5,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,313 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 13,132.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $123,506,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Crown by 559.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,763,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,112,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE CCK traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.57. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $126.53.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Stories

