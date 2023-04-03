CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

NYSE CAPL opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $815.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3,387,158.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 406,459 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 46,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.