CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance
NYSE CAPL opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $815.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38.
CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.63%.
CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.
