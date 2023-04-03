Critical Analysis: OceanPal (OP) versus Its Rivals

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare OceanPal to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of OceanPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get OceanPal alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OceanPal and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanPal Competitors 171 928 1433 18 2.51

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 30.47%. Given OceanPal’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OceanPal has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares OceanPal and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal $19.08 million N/A 0.52 OceanPal Competitors $926.54 million $315.02 million 4.63

OceanPal’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

OceanPal has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanPal’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal 24.36% 6.94% 6.65% OceanPal Competitors 30.44% 25.22% 11.44%

Dividends

OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 195.2%. OceanPal pays out 101.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.1% and pay out 27.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

OceanPal competitors beat OceanPal on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About OceanPal

(Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.