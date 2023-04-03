Craig Hallum Lowers Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NYSE FATH opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $7.91.

In other news, CEO Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $94,756.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,691,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,223.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,124 shares of company stock valued at $113,789. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

