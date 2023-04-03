Craig Hallum Lowers Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
NYSE FATH opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $7.91.
In other news, CEO Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $94,756.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,691,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,223.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,124 shares of company stock valued at $113,789. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.
