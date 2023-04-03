Craig Hallum Lowers Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Price Target to $5.00

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 443.48% from the company’s current price.

Bioventus stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. Bioventus has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bioventus by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 78,448 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

