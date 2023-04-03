Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Short Interest Down 9.2% in March

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,180,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 16,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.02.

CPNG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,095,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,499,536. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. Coupang has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Coupang by 727.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

