Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes $3.26 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,025,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,122,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,229.8% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 128,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 118,717 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,833. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
