Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New $3.99 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.83. 1,597,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,882,511. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

