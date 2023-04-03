Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.14 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.62. 499,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average of $105.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $109.61.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

