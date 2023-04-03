Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,528 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,332,000 after buying an additional 796,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after buying an additional 483,513 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,622,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,691,000 after acquiring an additional 357,020 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,698,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,512. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $123.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

