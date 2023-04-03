Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,622 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 5.9% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.53. 1,826,553 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

