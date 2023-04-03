Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Increased to C$3,000.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,600.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,650.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2,687.50.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of CSU opened at C$2,540.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2,355.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2,149.80. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,783.98 and a 12-month high of C$2,556.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

About Constellation Software

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

