Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,383 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,088,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,019,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $48.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

