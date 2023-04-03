Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 8.6% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $907,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after buying an additional 110,217 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VO stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $241.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

