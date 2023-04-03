Connective Portfolio Management LLC Sells 740 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTI traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $203.67. 1,251,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,598. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $230.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.75. The company has a market cap of $279.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

