Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Update

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,400 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the February 28th total of 272,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of CMTL opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $133.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.95 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMTL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

In related news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,109 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,492,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

