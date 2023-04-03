Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 541.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after buying an additional 1,623,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after buying an additional 849,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.34. 960,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average is $97.93.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

