Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,094 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.26. 2,316,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,418. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.37. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $109.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

