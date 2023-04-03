Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.74

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.74 and last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.94) to GBX 2,500 ($30.72) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,125 ($26.11) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,420 ($29.73) to GBX 2,580 ($31.70) in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($30.72) to GBX 2,700 ($33.17) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

