CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Short Interest Update

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 25,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 16.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNX traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,550. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after buying an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,362,000 after buying an additional 1,454,887 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth about $20,068,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,467,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

