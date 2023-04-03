CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in March

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,300 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 28th total of 632,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance

DOCRF remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,480. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

About CloudMD Software & Services

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

CloudMD Software & Services, Inc engages in the delivery of personalized health services. It operates through the Enterprise Health Solutions and the Digital Health Solutions segments. The company was founded on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.