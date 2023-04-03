CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in March

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,300 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 28th total of 632,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
DOCRF remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,480. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.
