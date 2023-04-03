Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $911,850.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $911,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,770.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Cloudflare Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE NET traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.18. 3,033,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.03.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4,672.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,707 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Featured Articles
