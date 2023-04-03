Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $911,850.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $911,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,770.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.18. 3,033,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4,672.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,707 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

