Client First Capital LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Client First Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,483,000 after purchasing an additional 161,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $250.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.64. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

