Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Citizens Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %
CZFS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.78. 5,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,156. Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $89.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $332.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.28.
Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $925,000. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 86,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $894,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 1,723.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.
Citizens Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community bank. The company was founded on July 12, 1983 and is headquartered in Mansfield, PA.
