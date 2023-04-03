Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Citigroup has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. Citigroup has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citigroup to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

C stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.71. 16,628,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,328,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. The company has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

