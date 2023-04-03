Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,594,916 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 502,296 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $124,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 519,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 79,083 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 661,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,157,900. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

