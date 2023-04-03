Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 1.9 %

CHS opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $687.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.30.

Insider Activity

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $524.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.09%. Analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 140,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

