Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Position Lowered by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Chewy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $351,548,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Chewy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,363,000 after buying an additional 458,417 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $151,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $7,551,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,001 shares of company stock worth $3,666,727. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

