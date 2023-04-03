Charles Jeff Hardin Sells 1,201 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.01. 938,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

