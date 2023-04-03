Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the February 28th total of 36,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 830,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,989. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 million, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.