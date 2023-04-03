Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Down 8.5% in March

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Certara Trading Down 2.2 %

CERT traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.57. 1,506,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. Certara has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,732,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,607 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,129,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,060 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth $15,541,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth $17,824,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

