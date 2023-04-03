Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Short Interest Down 7.6% in March

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the February 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCS. Wedbush cut their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after buying an additional 281,249 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 220,298 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,645,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.43. 213,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.79%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

