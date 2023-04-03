Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0868 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Cementos Argos Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMTOY opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. Cementos Argos has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.40.
About Cementos Argos
