Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $40.29 million and $1.47 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,726,249 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

