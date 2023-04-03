CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Capitalization of $67.10 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $67.10 million and $3.75 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00029577 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003507 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,723.98 or 1.00051340 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08539356 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,297,224.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

